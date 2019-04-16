Svechnikov in concussion protocol after fight with Ovechkin

Carolina Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov is in the concussion protocol after Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin punched him, sending his head crashing onto the ice.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday that he assumes Svechnikov, who was wearing a helmet, will miss Game 4 of the best-of-seven series Thursday night. He added he’s “going to be real careful” and is “certainly not going to rush him back.”

The two Russians fought with 9:01 left in the first period of Carolina’s 5-0 victory in Game 3 Monday night. In the first playoff fight of his 14-year career, Ovechkin floored Svechnikov with a right hook that left the 19-year-old wobbly and in need of help getting to the dressing room.

Brind’Amour said Svechnikov was evaluated at a hospital and “looks normal and said he feels great.”

