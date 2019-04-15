LISTEN: Highlight from Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 3

Hear all the highlights from Game 3 between the Capitals and Hurricanes as called by John Walton and Ken Sabourin on the Capitals Radio Network.

The Capitals are seeking a 3-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes as the series shifts to PNC Arena in Raleigh for Games 3 and 4.

Highlights will be posted and updated regularly in the space below. Courtesy: Capitals Radio Network.

Hear our pregame feature below on Brooks Orpik with commentary from teammates Nick Jensen, Nic Dowd, T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson.

ULTIMATE BROOKS ORPIK HIGHLIGHT MONTAGE https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/ULTIMATE-BROOKS-ORPIK-MONTAGE.mp3 Download audio

