LISTEN: Highlight from Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 3

By Ben Raby April 15, 2019 7:39 pm 04/15/2019 07:39pm
The Washington Capitals celebrate after overtime of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) and goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) skate by, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Washington. The Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Capitals are seeking a 3-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes as the series shifts to PNC Arena in Raleigh for Games 3 and 4.

Highlights will be posted and updated regularly in the space below. Courtesy: Capitals Radio Network.

Hear our pregame feature below on Brooks Orpik with commentary from teammates Nick Jensen, Nic Dowd, T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson.

ULTIMATE BROOKS ORPIK HIGHLIGHT MONTAGE

Download audio

Topics:
alex ovechkin braden holtby capitals hurricanes NHL News nicklas backstrom Sports stanley cup playoffs T.J. Oshie tom wilson Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
