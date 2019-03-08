Washington takes on New Jersey, aims for 6th straight win

New Jersey Devils (25-33-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Capitals (39-21-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its five-game win streak alive…

New Jersey Devils (25-33-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Capitals (39-21-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Capitals take on New Jersey.

The Capitals are 13-5-2 against the rest of their division. Washington has scored 227 goals and ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 46.

The Devils are 8-21-3 on the road. New Jersey is last in the Eastern Conference averaging only 4.5 assists per game. Nico Hischier leads them with 27 total assists. In their last meeting on Nov. 30, Washington won 6-3. Nicklas Backstrom totaled three goals for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michal Kempny leads the Capitals with a plus-23 in 64 games played this season. Ovechkin has scored eight goals and recorded 13 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 6.6 points, 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Capitals: 8-2-0, averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: day to day (upper body), John Quenneville: day to day (upper body), Nathan Bastian: day to day (upper body), Miles Wood: out (ankle), Nico Hischier: day to day (upper body), Kyle Palmieri: out (lower body), Mirco Mueller: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

