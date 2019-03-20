Washington takes home win streak into matchup with Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning (56-13-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (43-23-7, first in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Tampa Bay aiming to extend its three-game home…

Tampa Bay Lightning (56-13-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (43-23-7, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Tampa Bay aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Capitals are 21-9-5 at home. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 11.2 percent and averaging 3.4 goals on 30.3 shots per game.

The Lightning are 19-4-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay has scored 281 goals and is the league leader averaging 3.8 goals per game. Brayden Point leads the team with 38. In their last meeting on March 16, Tampa Bay won 6-3. Alex Killorn recorded a team-high 3 points for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson leads the Capitals with 52 assists and has recorded 64 points this season. Brett Connolly has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Capitals: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body), Dan Girardi: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.