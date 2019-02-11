202
Capitals' Tom Wilson invests in — wait for it — a boxing gym

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 11, 2019 1:26 pm
It will come as no surprise to hockey fans that Washington Capitals player Tom Wilson’s first foray into the world of Washington business is an investment in a boxing gym. 

Though both Bash Boxing and Wilson himself say that his unofficial role as an enforcer on the ice has nothing to do with him becoming a partner in the nascent fitness company, Wilson’s penchant for fighting has been a hallmark of his time with the Caps. 

Wilson is a Capitals right winger who was suspended for 16 games late last year for an illegal hit and as recently as Thursday “unleashed a fury of punches,” as USA Today put it, on Avalanche player Ian Cole. 

But Wilson likes that the boxing-oriented workout at Bash Boxing in Rosslyn is the opposite kind of environment, he said in an interview. 

“Obviously there’s times that I get into fights on the ice, but that’s not what Bash is about at all,” Wilson told me. “It truly is a good workout. It’s noncontact. It’s fun, intense, social, and…

