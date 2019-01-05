Seguin’s 2nd goal lifts Stars past Capitals 2-1 in OT

Tyler Seguin's second goal of the game 3:37 into overtime lifted the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) shoots on goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Tyler Seguin's second goal of the game 3:37 into overtime lifted the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

DALLAS (AP) — Thanks to goalie Anton Khudobin, Tyler Seguin had a chance to get the game-winner in overtime for the Dallas Stars.

Seguin’s second goal of the game 3:37 into overtime lifted the Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

Anton Khudobin made 36 saves, 31 after the first period. Included were seven saves on two third-period Washington power plays and the stop of a backhand by T.J. Oshie 1 1/2 minutes into overtime.

Khudobin stopped 30-goal scorer Alex Ovechkin six times.

“I know how dangerous (Ovechkin) is on the power play. Luckily, I had the saves and he was a little mad at me.”

Seguin’s winner, his fourth goal in two games, came after Alexander Radulov skated behind the net and passed across to Seguin at the right of the net.

“Just hopped on the ice and went back door,” Seguin said. “I didn’t see the puck. I knew (Radulov) had it, and just laid it on my stick and I went back door and pushed it in.”

Dallas completed a 3-0-1 homestand.

“We were lucky to win,” Stars coach Jim Montgomery said. “Second and third (periods) weren’t good enough. (Khudobin) was great again. Thank God for our goalies.”

In Khudobin’s last two games, including a franchise-record 49-save shutout Dec. 27, he has made 85 saves while allowing only one goal.

“If we play a second and third period like that,” Capitals coach Todd Reirden said, “then we’re going to win a lot of games. I think that’s the lowest amount of shot total that we’ve held an opponent to in the third period. Two shots.”

Lars Eller scored for Washington, which has lost three straight (0-2-1) and is tied with Pittsburgh in points atop the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have played one fewer game than Pittsburgh, which beat Winnipeg earlier Friday.

“It’s a shame we leave with only one point,” Reirden said.

Washington rookie goalie Pheonix Copley had 27 saves but saw his seven-game winning streak end.

Dallas scored first with 6:40 remaining in the opening period on Seguin’s power-play goal. Seguin was alone on the left side of the offensive zone when Radulov’s shot from the right faceoff circle went off teammate Radek Faksa and Copley’s stick to Seguin low in the left circle. Seguin put a wrist shot into the open left side of the net before the goalie could recover.

Eller tied it at 10:19 of the second as he sent a backhand from outside the left faceoff dot past Khudobin and inside the right goalpost.

After being outshot 15-5 in the first period, Washington had a 15-8 advantage in shots on goal in the second. Khudobin kept the Capitals from taking the lead in the last three minutes of the period when he stopped Chandler Stephenson’s backhand on a short-handed breakaway.

The Stars were on the defensive in a third period when they were outshot 14-2.

NOTES: RW Erik Condra made his Stars debut. The 32-year-old was promoted from Texas of the AHL to fill in for Jamie Benn (upper-body injury). Condra played 366 NHL games for Ottawa and Tampa Bay. … Ben Bishop officially started in goal for Dallas but skated off at the faceoff and was replaced by Khudobin. The Stars mistakenly had circled Bishop’s name in the official starting lineup. … The Capitals have only one goal on their last 31 power plays. … Seguin has six points in the last three games, following criticism from Stars CEO Jim Lites that Seguin and Benn weren’t playing well enough. Dallas D John Klingberg said, “We feel like it’s not about (Seguin), it’s about all of us.”

UP NEXT

Capitals: Complete a three-game trip on Sunday at Detroit.

Stars: Play the first of three road games on Sunday at Winnipeg.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.