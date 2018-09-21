Gallagher helps Canadiens beat Capitals 5-2 in Quebec City

Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday night at the Videotron Centre.

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday night at the Videotron Centre.

Michael Chaput, Jacob de la Rose, Artturi Lehkonen and Rinat Valiev also scored for Montreal, and Charlie Lindgren stopped 11 of 13 shots. The Canadiens won for the first time in three exhibition games,

Alex Ovechkin scored in his preseason debut, and Connor Hobbs also connected for the Capitals. Pheonix Copley stopped 20 of 24 shots in the first two periods, and Vitek Vanecek made three saves in the third.

Tomas Tatar, making his debut with the Canadiens after coming to Montreal in the trade with the Vegas Golden Knights for former captain Max Pacioretty, had an assist. Fellow Montreal newcomer Max Domi sat out after being suspended for the remainder of the preseason for sucker-punching Florida’s Aaron Ekblad on Wednesday night.

RED WINGS 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

At Detroit, Evgeny Svechnikov broke a tie with 5:45 left to push Detroit past Chicago.

Gustav Nyqvist added an empty-net goal with 45 seconds left. Thomas Vanek and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Red Wings. Jonathan Bernier and Patrik Rybar split time in goal.

Patrick Kane and MacKenzie Entwistle scored for the Blackhawks, and Anton Forsberg and Kevin Lankinen played in goal.

STARS 3, WILD 1

At St. Paul, Minnesota, Justin Dowling broke a tie with 4:06, Anton Khudobin made 14 saves and Colton Points added 12 in Dallas’ victory over Minnesota.

Miro Heiskanen and Radek Faksa also scored.

Zach Parise scored for Minnesota, and Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves.

ISLANDERS 2, DEVILS 0

At New York, Thomas Greiss made 25 saves in the first two periods, and Christopher Gibson stopped 10 shots in the third in New York’s victory over New Jersey.

Kieffer Bellows and Anders Lee scored. Keith Kinkaid made 25 saves for the Devils.

OILERS 7, JETS 3

At Edmonton, Alberta, Ty Rattie had two goals and three assists and Connor McDavid added a goal and three assists in Edmonton’s victory over Winnipeg.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals, and Jesse Puljujarvi and Milan Lucic also scored to help the Oilers improve to 3-0 in preseason play. Marko Dano, Adam Lowry and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets.

SHARKS 7, DUCKS 3

In Anaheim, Antti Suomela and Joonas Donskoi had three points each to lead San Jose.

Suomela scored two goals and had an assist. Donskoi finished with a goal and two assists. Radim Simek, Lukas Radil, Kevin Labanc and Jacob Middleton also scored for the Sharks.

Aaron Dell played the entire game in goal for San Jose and made 23 saves.

Ondrej Tase scored twice for Anaheim, and Jakob Silfverberg added a goal.

Ryan Miller made 15 saves on 18 shots in his half of the game. Miller’s replacement, Jared Coreau, allowed four goals on eight shots.

Recently acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson did not dress for San Jose. The Sharks acquired Karlsson, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, in a blockbuster trade with Ottawa last week.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 7, KINGS 2 (SS)

In Los Angeles, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith each recorded four points to lead Vegas’ rout.

Marchessault scored two goals and had two assists. Smith had a goal and three assists. William Karlsson had three points (a goal and two assists), while Nicolas Hague (a goal and an assist) and Keegan Kolesar (a goal and an assist) had two points each. Daniel Carr also scored for Vegas, which had 10 players record at least one point.

Oscar Dansk made 17 saves and played the entire game for the Golden Knights.

Jeff Carter and Ilya Kovalchuk scored for the Kings.

Jonathan Quick started for Los Angeles, and allowed six goals on 23 shots in the first two periods. Calvin Peterson played the third, and made five saves.

CANUCKS 4, KINGS 3 (SS)

In Vancouver, Bo Horvat scored twice in regulation and again in the shootout to lead Vancouver.

Nikolay Goldobin scored the shootout winner and Sven Baertschi scored in regulation.

Tanner Pearson, Emerson Etem and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings in regulation.

Kings goalie Jack Campbell played two periods and stopped 22 of 23 shots. Peter Budaj turned away seven of nine shots.

Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 of 32 shots.

