201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Capitals » Rangers-Capitals Sum

Rangers-Capitals Sum

By The Associated Press December 8, 2017 9:36 pm 12/08/2017 09:36pm
Share
N.Y. Rangers 0 1 1—2
Washington 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Washington, Beagle 4 (Smith-Pelly, Stephenson), 0:14.

Second Period_2, Washington, Backstrom 5, 11:42. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Grabner 14 (Miller, McDonagh), 19:03.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 6 (Carey, Staal), 9:37. 5, Washington, Niskanen 1 (Wilson, Ovechkin), 16:28. 6, Washington, Wilson 5 (Orlov, Backstrom), 18:28.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-13-7_29. Washington 17-8-15_40.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Washington 0 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 13-6-2 (40 shots-36 saves). Washington, Holtby 15-6-0 (29-27).

T_2:24.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest