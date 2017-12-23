Capitals-Golden Knights Sum

201.5
By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 10:36 pm 12/23/2017 10:36pm
Washington 0 0 0—0
Vegas 3 0 0—3

First Period_1, Vegas, Tuch 8 (Leipsic, Eakin), 2:37. 2, Vegas, Lindberg 7 (Nosek), 7:39. 3, Vegas, Karlsson 16 (Smith, Marchessault), 14:55.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-7-10_26. Vegas 17-5-6_28.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; Vegas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 20-8-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Vegas, Fleury 6-1-1 (26-26).

A_18,025 (17,367). T_2:23.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Dave Jackson. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bevan Mills.

