Capitals-Coyotes Sum

Washington 0 1 1 0—2 Arizona 0 0 2 1—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Washington, Oshie 11 (Vrana, Kuznetsov), 5:40.

Third Period_2, Arizona, Dvorak 5 (Goligoski, Chychrun), 1:28 (pp). 3, Washington, Kuznetsov 12 (Carlson, Djoos), 4:32. 4, Arizona, Fischer 9 (Demers, Keller), 18:59.

Overtime_5, Arizona, Keller 13 (Domi, Goligoski), 4:33.

Shots on Goal_Washington 2-9-5-1_17. Arizona 5-6-10-6_27.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Arizona 1 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 2-5-1 (27 shots-24 saves). Arizona, Wedgewood 3-6-3 (17-15).

T_2:26.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.