Coyotes-Capitals Sum

Arizona 2 0 0 0—2 Washington 1 1 0 1—3

First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 11, 1:00. 2, Arizona, Fischer 4 (Dvorak, Ekman-Larsson), 6:42. 3, Washington, Smith-Pelly 2 (Eller), 8:41.

Second Period_4, Washington, Ovechkin 12 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 14:23 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, Washington, Carlson 1 (Kuznetsov, Oshie), 4:14.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 6-12-6-2_26. Washington 13-13-11-3_40.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Washington 1 of 6.

Goalies_Arizona, Wedgewood 1-1-0 (40 shots-37 saves). Washington, Holtby 7-3-0 (26-24).

T_2:39.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.