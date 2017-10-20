Capitals-Red Wings Sums

Washington 0 1 2 1—4 Detroit 0 1 2 0—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Smith-Pelly, WSH, (tripping), 7:05; Sheahan, DET, (high sticking), 9:51; Bowey, WSH, (tripping), 14:35.

Second Period_1, Detroit, Helm 1, 4:31 (sh). 2, Washington, Burakovsky 1 (Orlov, Wilson), 19:10. Penalties_Booth, DET, (hooking), 3:34; Frk, DET, (interference), 7:51; Orpik, WSH, (tripping), 19:32.

Third Period_3, Washington, Beagle 1 (Chiasson), 1:25 (sh). 4, Detroit, Tatar 2 (Larkin, Green), 5:24. 5, Detroit, Tatar 3 (Kronwall, Zetterberg), 12:45 (pp). 6, Washington, Oshie 6 (Burakovsky, Kuznetsov), 18:59 (pp). Penalties_Orpik, WSH, (hooking), 7:04; Carlson, WSH, (delay of game), 11:28; Larkin, DET, (delay of game), 17:17.

Overtime_7, Washington, Ovechkin 10 (Backstrom, Carlson), 1:56 (pp). Penalties_Daley, DET, (tripping), 1:08.

Shots on Goal_Washington 14-11-14-2_41. Detroit 13-8-15-1_37.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 5; Detroit 1 of 5.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 4-2-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Detroit, Mrazek 1-2-1 (41-37).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:35.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.

