Capitals-Lightning Sums

Washington 2 1 0 0—3 Tampa Bay 0 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 1 (Burakovsky, Oshie), 16:42. 2, Washington, Oshie 2 (Backstrom, Carlson), 18:05 (pp). Penalties_Ness, WSH, (cross checking), 4:32; Ness, WSH, (hooking), 13:41; Gourde, TB, (slashing), 17:03.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 1 (Coburn, Point), 5:28. 4, Washington, Oshie 3 (Kuznetsov, Backstrom), 7:49 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Kunitz 1 (Paquette, Stralman), 18:09. Penalties_Tampa Bay bench, served by Gourde (delay of game), 7:13; Connolly, WSH, (roughing), 12:01; Girardi, TB, (roughing), 12:01; Girardi, TB, served by Gourde, (cross checking), 12:01; Orpik, WSH, (roughing), 12:01; Paquette, TB, (roughing), 12:01; Beagle, WSH, (slashing), 15:18; Stamkos, TB, (slashing), 19:46.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 3 (Killorn, Stralman), 10:46. Penalties_Washington bench, served by Connolly (too many men on the ice), 3:28.

Overtime_7, Tampa Bay, Point 3 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 3:08 (pp). Penalties_Washington bench, served by Ovechkin (too many men on the ice), 1:21.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-10-6-1_26. Tampa Bay 9-9-17-5_40.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 5.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 1-0-0 (40 shots-36 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 1-1-1 (26-23).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:46.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Matt MacPherson.

