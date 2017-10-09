Capitals-Lightning Sum

Washington 2 1 0 0—3 Tampa Bay 0 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 1 (Burakovsky, Oshie), 16:42. 2, Washington, Oshie 2 (Backstrom, Carlson), 18:05 (pp).

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 1 (Coburn, Point), 5:28. 4, Washington, Oshie 3 (Kuznetsov, Backstrom), 7:49 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Kunitz 1 (Paquette, Stralman), 18:09.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 3 (Killorn, Stralman), 10:46.

Overtime_7, Tampa Bay, Point 3 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 3:08 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-10-6-1_26. Tampa Bay 9-9-17-5_40.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 5.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 1-0-0 (40 shots-36 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 1-1-1 (26-23).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:46.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Matt MacPherson.

