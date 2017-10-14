Capitals-Flyers Sum

Washington 1 1 0—2 Philadelphia 2 3 3—8

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 2 (Giroux, Voracek), 7:18. 2, Washington, Vrana 2 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 9:25. 3, Philadelphia, Laughton 1, 18:58 (sh).

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Simmonds 5 (Gostisbehere, Voracek), 3:15 (pp). 5, Philadelphia, Giroux 2 (Couturier, Voracek), 10:32. 6, Washington, Backstrom 3 (Oshie, Orpik), 10:45. 7, Philadelphia, Filppula 3 (Simmonds, Weal), 17:05.

Third Period_8, Philadelphia, Laughton 2 (Provorov), 8:28. 9, Philadelphia, Couturier 3 (Gostisbehere, Giroux), 9:45. 10, Philadelphia, Giroux 3 (Manning, Gostisbehere), 15:23.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-7-7_23. Philadelphia 13-11-13_37.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 0-1-1 (37 shots-29 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 3-1-0 (23-21).

A_19,817 (19,543). T_2:31.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Greg Devorski.

