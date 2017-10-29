Capitals-Flames Sums

Washington 0 0 1—1 Calgary 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Ferland, CGY, (tripping), 12:35; Versteeg, CGY, (tripping), 19:08.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Ferland 2 (Kulak, Gaudreau), 2:08. Penalties_None.

Third Period_2, Washington, Vrana 2 (Oshie), 4:19. 3, Calgary, Monahan 5 (Gaudreau, Giordano), 9:09. Penalties_Eller, WSH, (slashing), 10:37; Stephenson, WSH, (too many men on the ice), 17:26; Kuznetsov, WSH, (slashing), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Washington 12-10-9_31. Calgary 14-15-9_38.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 0-2-1 (38 shots-36 saves). Calgary, Smith 5-5-0 (31-30).

T_2:28.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

