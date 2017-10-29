Capitals-Flames Sum

Washington 0 0 1—1 Calgary 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Ferland 2 (Kulak, Gaudreau), 2:08.

Third Period_2, Washington, Vrana 2 (Oshie), 4:19. 3, Calgary, Monahan 5 (Gaudreau, Giordano), 9:09.

Shots on Goal_Washington 12-10-9_31. Calgary 14-15-9_38.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 0-2-1 (38 shots-36 saves). Calgary, Smith 5-5-0 (31-30).

T_2:28.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

