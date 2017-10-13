Capitals-Devils Sums

Washington 1 2 2—5 New Jersey 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 4 (Backstrom), 14:49. Penalties_Djoos, WSH, (interference), 5:42; Prout, NJ, (interference), 11:12.

Second Period_2, Washington, Ovechkin 9 (Backstrom, Carlson), 8:01 (pp). 3, New Jersey, Hall 1 (Butcher, Palmieri), 16:28 (pp). 4, Washington, Vrana 1 (Smith-Pelly, Kuznetsov), 19:00. Penalties_Coleman, NJ, (closing hand on the puck), 7:30; Orpik, WSH, (interference), 15:41.

Third Period_5, New Jersey, Palmieri 1 (Moore, Severson), 0:53. 6, Washington, Oshie 5 (Backstrom, Kuznetsov), 5:26 (pp). 7, Washington, Backstrom 2 (Ovechkin, Oshie), 7:02 (pp). Penalties_Palmieri, NJ, (interference), 1:17; Burakovsky, WSH, Major (fighting), 2:33; Burakovsky, WSH, (instigator), 2:33; Burakovsky, WSH, Misconduct (instigator), 2:33; Coleman, NJ, Major (fighting), 2:33; Coleman, NJ, (boarding), 2:33; Zacha, NJ, (high sticking), 4:10; Coleman, NJ, Major (fighting), 12:31; Wilson, WSH, Major (fighting), 12:31; Orlov, WSH, (slashing), 15:30; Eller, WSH, (tripping), 17:52.

Shots on Goal_Washington 8-12-8_28. New Jersey 8-9-6_23.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 4; New Jersey 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 3-1-0 (23 shots-21 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 3-1-0 (28-23).

A_13,458 (16,514). T_2:35.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tim Nowak.

