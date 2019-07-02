Loudoun offers incentive package to support Airbus expansion

Loudoun County officials are gearing up to approve a $125,000 incentive package designed to power some expansion plans advanced by Airbus Americas Inc. The French aerospace company sold off its 13-acre Ashburn property in late…

Loudoun County officials are gearing up to approve a $125,000 incentive package designed to power some expansion plans advanced by Airbus Americas Inc.

The French aerospace company sold off its 13-acre Ashburn property in late May at a record price, unloading land it once used to house a facility managing distribution and spare parts for one of its subsidiaries: the Satair Group.

But Airbus isn’t going far — sources previously told the Business Journal that the company signed a design-build lease at the Dulles Airport-adjacent Northwoods Industrial Park, and Airbus confirmed that report in a June 27 press release.

The incentive package up for review by the county’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday would support the company’s construction of a new, 250,800-square-foot-facility, which Airbus is characterizing as a $10.4 million investment in the county. The company says the new building will be its largest material distribution center by customer volume, and support the operations…