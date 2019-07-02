202
Loudoun offers incentive package to support Airbus expansion

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 2, 2019 11:47 am 07/02/2019 11:47am
Loudoun County officials are gearing up to approve a $125,000 incentive package designed to power some expansion plans advanced by Airbus Americas Inc.

The French aerospace company sold off its 13-acre Ashburn property in late May at a record price, unloading land it once used to house a facility managing distribution and spare parts for one of its subsidiaries: the Satair Group.

But Airbus isn’t going far — sources previously told the Business Journal that the company signed a design-build lease at the Dulles Airport-adjacent Northwoods Industrial Park, and Airbus confirmed that report in a June 27 press release.

The incentive package up for review by the county’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday would support the company’s construction of a new, 250,800-square-foot-facility, which Airbus is characterizing as a $10.4 million investment in the county. The company says the new building will be its largest material distribution center by customer volume, and support the operations…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

