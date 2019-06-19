202
SEC to keep headquarters near Union Station, for now

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 19, 2019 11:51 am 06/19/2019 11:51am
FILE - This Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, file photo shows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington. (AP Andrew Harnik, File)

The Securities and Exchange Commission will be sticking with its longtime home near Union Station, at least for another three-plus years.

That’s how long it could take the winning bidder to develop a new headquarters for the federal agency, depending on the outcome of a search the General Services Administration kicked off in 2017 for up to 1.3 million square feet, according to SEC spokesman John Nester. It’s not a foregone conclusion the SEC will end up moving, as the commission is heavily invested in its current headquarters and isn’t under any pressure from Congress to reduce its footprint, keeping a long-term lease renewal on the table.

The commission had hoped to have a new lease starting in December 2022, but the search has been complicated by a number of factors. That includes a delay securing approval from its oversight committee in the Senate as well as a pair of ongoing bid protests. Now, Nester said, the GSA estimates it could take until September 2023 to have a new headquarters…

