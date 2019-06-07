202
Proposed Georgetown retail development converting to residential

June 7, 2019
Plans for the retail-centric redevelopment of one of Georgetown’s oldest parking lots are changing, with the project now being floated as a largely residential building.

The Weaver family and McCaffery Interests, which pitched the two-story retail development back in 2014, resubmitted plans to the Old Georgetown Board this week. Those plans now show a six-story building with approximately 50 multifamily units and just under 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. 

Some of the units will have private terraces or patios, and the building will also have a small parking garage below. There will be a clubroom, fitness facility and a small rooftop terrace, according to the plans. 

The building, at 3220 Prospect St. NW, will be a rare ground-up development in Georgetown. The 82-space parking lot that currently dominates the site across from Cafe Milano…

