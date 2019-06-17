Mendelson aims to block D.C. from purchasing RFK stadium site

There are no public plans, as of yet, for the city to buy the 190-acre site from the federal government.

The future of the federally owned RFK Stadium site, and perhaps the return of Dan Snyder’s pro football team to the District, have suddenly emerged as issues just as the city prepares to put the finishing touches on its new budget.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson has proposed new language in the city’s spending plan that would bar the agency managing the city’s entertainment venues, Events D.C., from using any money to acquire the site or otherwise “induce a National Football League team to locate in the District.” The ban would apply to both this fiscal year and the next.

There are no public plans, as of yet, for the city to buy the 190-acre site from the federal government. But District officials have been maneuvering to execute such an acquisition in recent months, most notably with a new bill from D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton directing the feds to sell the property to the city at a fair market value.

That legislation has so far not made any progress in Congress, nor…