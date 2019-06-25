Local airports get $12.5M for infrastructure improvements

The Federal Aviation Administration will award a total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Project funding across the country's airports this fiscal year.

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded three of the region’s airports infrastructure grants totaling $12.5 million for capital improvements to improve safety and bolster economic growth:

Reagan National Airport received $4.9 million to reconstruct airport aprons where aircrafts are packed, loaded, unloaded, refueled and boarded.

Dulles International Airport received $6.7 million to reconstruct taxiways.

Leesburg Executive Airport received $900,000 to rehabilitate the airport’s runway and taxiway lighting.

The FAA will award a total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Project funding across the country’s airports this fiscal year. The first allotment of $840 million was announced June 5 and the latest allotment Monday totaled $495 million, leaving $1.845 billion to be dispersed. BWI/Marshall Airport has yet to receive AIP funding this year.