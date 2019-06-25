202
Home » Washington Business Journal » Local airports get $12.5M…

Local airports get $12.5M for infrastructure improvements

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 25, 2019 2:42 pm 06/25/2019 02:42pm
Share
FILE- In this Nov. 21, 2018, file photo travelers checkin in at American Airlines kiosks at Washington Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded three of the region’s airports infrastructure grants totaling $12.5 million for capital improvements to improve safety and bolster economic growth:

Reagan National Airport received $4.9 million to reconstruct airport aprons where aircrafts are packed, loaded, unloaded, refueled and boarded.
Dulles International Airport received $6.7 million to reconstruct taxiways.
Leesburg Executive Airport received $900,000 to rehabilitate the airport’s runway and taxiway lighting.

The FAA will award a total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Project funding across the country’s airports this fiscal year. The first allotment of $840 million was announced June 5 and the latest allotment Monday totaled $495 million, leaving $1.845 billion to be dispersed. BWI/Marshall Airport has yet to receive AIP funding this year.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!