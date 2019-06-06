Live at these Tysons apartments and have access to a private sky park and a massive Whole Foods

The Meridian Group and Kettler Inc. are offering a first look at The Boro's initial apartment buildings, both of which are slated to open this summer.

Rise and Bolden, 32 and 13 stories, respectively, will share a private sky park (as will the Verse condos) and access to the 70,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market atop which both are built. Both are available for prelease now.

The 400-unit Rise was “inspired by luxury hotel design,” per a release, and will feature a 27th-floor club room with billiards, an entertainment kitchen, private dining, fitness center, yoga studio and outdoor pool and lounge area. The kitchens will be open-concept and the cabinetry Italian two-tone.

Bolden, meanwhile, will have 133 units and, like Rise, include rooftop amenities, a dining terrace, fitness center and “designer pool.”

The Boro’s first phase is nearly complete. The office tower has delivered, while the apartments, the 140-unit, 25-story Verse condos and The Loft boutique office-over-retail building…