202
Home » Washington Business Journal » Live at these Tysons…

Live at these Tysons apartments and have access to a private sky park and a massive Whole Foods

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 6, 2019 11:54 am 06/06/2019 11:54am
3 Shares

The Meridian Group and Kettler Inc. are offering a first look at The Boro’s initial apartment buildings, both of which are slated to open this summer.

Rise and Bolden, 32 and 13 stories, respectively, will share a private sky park (as will the Verse condos) and access to the 70,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market atop which both are built. Both are available for prelease now.

The 400-unit Rise was “inspired by luxury hotel design,” per a release, and will feature a 27th-floor club room with billiards, an entertainment kitchen, private dining, fitness center, yoga studio and outdoor pool and lounge area. The kitchens will be open-concept and the cabinetry Italian two-tone.

Bolden, meanwhile, will have 133 units and, like Rise, include rooftop amenities, a dining terrace, fitness center and “designer pool.”

The Boro’s first phase is nearly complete. The office tower has delivered, while the apartments, the 140-unit, 25-story Verse condos and The Loft boutique office-over-retail building…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!