Plans take shape for $344 million mixed-use development outside Bowie

An effort to bring a $344 million mixed-use development to a 381-acre site near Bowie has won key backing from Prince George’s County officials.

The County Council unanimously signed off Tuesday on a plan to issue up to $33 million in bonds designed to support infrastructure improvements around the property, soon to be known as South Lake.

Plans there call for 1,360 new residential units, a hotel with 390 rooms, 600,000 square feet of office and retail, several new athletic fields and a 25-acre park.

The bulk of the new homes will be townhomes, with room for some apartments and single-family detached homes as well. A grocery store is planned to anchor the retail portion of the development.

Prince George’s-based developer NAI Michael is primarily backing the project, with assistance from Chesapeake Realty Partners. It’s located at the intersection of Central Avenue and Crain Highway, a bit south of Bowie Town Center.

The development, once known by the name “Karington,”…