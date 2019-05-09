First look: Apple, Historical Society reopen D.C.’s Carnegie Library

Apple has a flagship store in D.C., and it opens to the public Saturday. It's the "most extensive and most ambitious" building conversion the company has ever done, Apple officials said.

Though it won’t disclose its total project costs, the tech giant just completed a dramatic renovation of the historic Carnegie Library, one that included restoration of the 1903 building’s exterior and the Mount Vernon Square grounds, bringing the interior back to many of its original features, and creating a new home for the Historical Society of Washington, D.C., which had been headquartered in the building since 1999.

As the city’s landlord for the building, Events D.C. contributed about $3 million for building systems and infrastructure toward the project. The Historical Society raised nearly $1 million in the past year to put toward its buildout.

The store, which opens to the public Saturday, aims to create a space that’s open to the public, even as it hawks the company’s…