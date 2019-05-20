Erik Bruner-Yang concept to anchor Capitol Riverfront’s Novel South Capitol

The 3,000-square-foot Capitol Riverfront cafe will include breakfast-oriented offerings, evening snacks and craft cocktails. It is expected to deliver by the end of the summer.

The developers behind Novel South Capitol at 2 Eye St. SE are partnering with restauranteur Erik Bruner-Yang to open a neighborhood cafe concept that will serve as the apartment community’s ground-floor retail.

The 3,000-square-foot Capitol Riverfront cafe will include breakfast-oriented offerings, evening snacks and craft cocktails. It is expected to deliver by the end of the summer.

Novel Capitol South is a 13-story, 539-unit community that includes a rooftop pool; a shared coworking center and conference rooms; and event space with a bar. After construction began in 2017, the first tower delivered earlier this year. The second tower is estimated to deliver in the fall. The building replaced the area’s former McDonald’s.

Bruner-Yang is the restaurateur behind several concepts such as Spoken English, Maketto, Toki Underground and Brothers and Sisters. He’s been nominated for multiple James Beard Foundation Awards and founded Foreign National, a D.C.-based development company.

“With…