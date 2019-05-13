Crystal City residential property near Amazon sells for $228 million

A Crystal City residential property within blocks of Amazon's planned HQ2 campus has sold for $228 million, more than double what it last sold for a decade prior, according to Arlington County property records.

A Crystal City residential property within blocks of Amazon’s planned HQ2 campus has sold for $228 million, more than double what it last sold for a decade prior, according to Arlington County property records.

Chevy Chase-based Polinger Co. purchased the property at 1221-1331 S. Eads St. for about $427,767 per unit from Arlington-based Paradigm Cos. In April 2009, Paradigm had bought the 533-unit complex for $109.7 million, or about $205,816 per unit. The complex, which had changed its name from Meridian Pentagon City to Aura Pentagon City, saw its first building rise in 2000 and second building in 2002, according to county records.

The Polinger purchase, which closed May 1, came around the same time Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the first round of job postings for its second headquarters in Crystal City. Last Friday, the e-commerce giant quietly added three more HQ2-specific job listings to its website.

Amazon has said it will hire an additional 1,100 employees locally…