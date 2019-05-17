202
An Arlington hotel could soon become an apartment building instead

May 17, 2019
The owner of an Arlington hotel is now hoping to flip the building into residential space instead.

The Arlington Court Suites Hotel in Courthouse could soon become a 180-unit apartment building dubbed “Park Arlington at Courthouse,” according to plans filed with the county this week.

The Silver Spring-based Sunburst Hospitality Corp. is hoping to fully renovate the nine-story building, located at 1200 N. Courthouse Road, then convert the 187 hotel rooms currently housed in the structure into apartments. Most will be one-bedroom units, though some will be two-bedroom apartments, the plans show.

The building has been a hotel for most of its lifespan, dating back to its construction in 1963, county records show. It was previously a Quality Inn before Sunburst acquired the 2.3-acre property in 2006.

But Martin Walsh, a land-use attorney with Walsh Colucci Lubeley & Walsh PC representing Sunburst, wrote in a memo to county officials that the building's owners now believe residential…

