Amazon reveals development plans for HQ2

There don’t appear to be any spheres or other iconic architectural statements, not even the company’s familiar logo, but Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its development team submitted plans Wednesday for the first new buildings at its second headquarters in Arlington County.

The Seattle company’s plans call for a pair of 22-story buildings combining for about 2.1 million square feet at Metropolitan Park on Eads Street. The structures, with 67,116 square feet of ground-floor uses including retail, would be developed above a below-grade parking structure with 1,968 parking spaces, per the submission.

The project also calls for a “significant amount of new public open space, including an extension of the existing central park and new public plazas.” There would also be space to store 200 bicycles along with 318 lockers and a dozen showers. While Amazon’s HQ2 plans have included the possibility of a helipad, there doesn’t appear to be any mention of that in Wednesday’s submission.

