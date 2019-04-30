202
Wawa approaching Northern Virginia Beltway with Vienna store

April 30, 2019
This April 2, 2015 photo shows pretzels a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Wawa Inc. is moving quickly on its future store at the corner of main and main in the town of Vienna.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is approaching the Beltway in Northern Virginia with this location at 465 Maple Ave. W., at the intersection of Nutley Street and Maple Avenue. A former Coldwell Banker office will be modified to house the 9,000-square-foot store, with restrooms, seating and 42 parking spaces outside.

Similar to its recent additions in D.C. proper, the Vienna store will not have a gas station.

The chain is currently out for bid for general contractors. The work is valued at $499,999 and bids are due by May 16.

The existing building was constructed in 1974. Wawa’s plans include a new tower to create a small portico over the main entrance, a charcoal gray color to replace the existing red brick, and a new brick veneer to cover the existing white stucco columns. Vienna’s Board of Architectural Review approved the application in February.

