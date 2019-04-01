Can’t fill your rental units? This company might take them off your hands.

A real estate company that leases and furnishes unoccupied apartments, and then rents them out to travelers on a single month or longer term, is expanding its District presence.

New York City-based Blueground, a real estate company that leases and furnishes unoccupied apartments, and then rents them out to travelers on a single month or longer term, is expanding its District presence on the heels of closing a $20 million funding round.

The company started this year with about 20 units in D.C. but now has doubled that in three months. It started leasing units in the city last summer.

Eli Nofzinger, general manager of Blueground’s D.C. operation, said they are a good option for medium to long-term arrangements. Blueground offers 1-2 month stays; 2-6 month stays; 6-12 month stays and 12-plus month long stays.

“It really provides a lot of the same amenities you get at a hotel but it’s actually your space you can use and own for however long you’re in the city,” said Nofzinger, adding that the average lease length is 6 months. “We tend to have a lot of folks who are business travelers, people who are coming for long enough that it doesn’t make sense for them to…