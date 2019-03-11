Hirshhorn Museum to redesign sculpture garden

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden is moving forward with plans to redesign its sculpture garden after a unanimous vote from its board of trustees.

Artist and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto will design the new concept, which is intended to modernize the garden and improve the visitor experience with an enhanced entrance facing the National Mall. The redesign will also create spaces for large-scale contemporary works and performances and the reopening of an underground passage that connects the garden and museum plaza.

Sugimoto oversaw the redesign of the museum’s lobby, unveiled in 2018, and then started working on a concept design for the garden. The current garden is barely visible to visitors of the National Mall and museum, according to the museum.

Sugimoto leads his New Material Research Laboratory Co. Ltd. design team in Tokyo, in association with Yun Architecture in Brooklyn, New York; Quinn Evans Architects in Washington, D.C., is the architect of record; and Rhodeside…