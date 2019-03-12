Chevy Chase lands two new restaurants

The Collection at Chevy Chase has been getting a makeover for the past two years, and now there's more information about some of its new tenants.

The Collection at Chevy Chase has been getting a makeover for the past two years, and we’re finally learning more about some of its new tenants.

The former Ralph Lauren store at the Collection will be leased by two tenants: a craft beer-focused restaurant out of New York — more on that in a future story — and Junction Bakery & Bistro of Alexandria.

Junction and the brewpub restaurant will be part of a revamped pedestrian entry point owner Chevy Chase Land Co. is trying to activate at the overall site between Saks Fifth Avenue and Giant.

Plans call for outdoor restaurant seating along the pedestrian pathway off Wisconsin Avenue, which will lead people back to a new central plaza area being constructed behind the retail buildings. That area is undergoing a $15 million renovation.

The Junction will have between 75 and 100 seats inside, with additional seating outside. Junction owner Noe Landini predicts the Chevy Chase location will open in November or December. The restaurant…