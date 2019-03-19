202
Home » Washington Business Journal » Bowser suggests commercial property…

Bowser suggests commercial property tax increase to pay for affordable housing

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 19, 2019 8:34 am 03/19/2019 08:34am
Share

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser used her State of the District address Monday to propose a commercial tax increase to pay for affordable housing and to lay out a plan for the RFK Stadium campus and other priorities.

She also used the address at the University of the District of Columbia campus to announce she is making the D.C. Circulator bus free.

Here are some highlights of her remarks, as they were supplied to the press:

On a commercial tax increase to pay for affordable housing

“In a city as prosperous as ours, it is our responsibility to decide how and when we adjust our policies to ensure that everyone living and doing business in the District is giving and getting their fair share.

“These have been and continue to be very good times for Washington, D.C. But in a city that works for both residents and businesses, in the coming fiscal year, we’re asking our commercial property owners to share some of the upside.

“With this budget, we will capture more from commercial real estate…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Local News muriel bowser Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!