Bowser suggests commercial property tax increase to pay for affordable housing

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser used her State of the District address Monday to propose a commercial tax increase to pay for affordable housing and to lay out a plan for the RFK Stadium campus and other priorities.

She also used the address at the University of the District of Columbia campus to announce she is making the D.C. Circulator bus free.

Here are some highlights of her remarks, as they were supplied to the press:

On a commercial tax increase to pay for affordable housing

“In a city as prosperous as ours, it is our responsibility to decide how and when we adjust our policies to ensure that everyone living and doing business in the District is giving and getting their fair share.

“These have been and continue to be very good times for Washington, D.C. But in a city that works for both residents and businesses, in the coming fiscal year, we’re asking our commercial property owners to share some of the upside.

“With this budget, we will capture more from commercial real estate…