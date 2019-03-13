BlackBerry (yes, that one) opens government solutions firm in the District

BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) has launched a government solutions firm headquartered in the District in an effort to deepen its ties with the federal government.

BlackBerry Government Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary that will work to accelerate the company’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) initiatives. The company’s federally authorized crisis communication platform AtHoc protects more than 70 percent of federal employees.

Retired Rear Admiral Robert E. Day Jr. of the U.S. Coast Guard, who joined BlackBerry in 2016, will lead the office located at 800 North Capitol St. NW. The office has nine employees.

Chief Executive John Chen said the company is now uniquely positioned to help the U.S. government build and connect devices ranging from ATVs and drones to documents, emails and the data that flows between.

BlackBerry, which celebrated its 35th anniversary last week, currently provides security and data privacy for cabinet and federal departments…