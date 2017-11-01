Watch Orbital ATK’s new rocket blast off on its maiden voyage

Orbital ATK’s Minotaur C, a new rocket built by the Dulles company, lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California late Tuesday afternoon delivering six new Earth observation satellites into orbit.

The space launch vehicle deployed six SkySat and four Dove spacecraft for a commercial imagery company called Planet, based in San Francisco, and will capture medium- and high-resolution multispectral imagery of Earth at unprecedented scale and frequency for the commercial market, Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA) said.

The Minotaur C rocket is a hybrid version of Orbital ATK’s old Taurus XL rocket, Pegasus rocket and Minotaur family of rockets, Space.com reports. Orbital failed to deliver a NASA satellite into orbit in March 2011 after its Taurus XL launch rocket malfunctioned. A similar NASA launch in 2009 also failed.

The failures led NASA to terminate a $70 million contract awarded to Orbital in May 2010 to provide launch services for the Orbiting Carbon Observatory 2, which was designed…