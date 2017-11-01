201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Vornado hasn't escaped D.C.…

Vornado hasn’t escaped D.C. yet, but it’s trying

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 1, 2017 8:06 am 11/01/2017 08:06am
Share

Vornado Realty Trust hasn’t fully escaped the Greater Washington market, but it’s certainly trying.

On the New York-based Vornado’s (NYSE: VNO) third quarter earnings call Tuesday, Chairman and CEO Steven Roth said the company will “continue to prune,” having identified about $1 billion in assets that it could sell off over the next several years.

Asked about that statement later in the call, what the analyst deemed his “$1 billion question,” Roth said this: “We have several assets which were not contributed to the JBG Smith spinoff, which are in the Washington market and basically are not in our core. So those amount to, whatever.”

The vast majority of Vornado’s Washington holdings are now under the JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) umbrella. JBG Smith was formally created in July as a merger of the JBG Cos. and Vornado’s D.C.-area business. Roth serves as its chairman of the board.

But some Washington property did not make it into the JBGS portfolio, such as Vornado’s 43 percent…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest