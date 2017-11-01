Vornado hasn’t escaped D.C. yet, but it’s trying

Vornado Realty Trust hasn’t fully escaped the Greater Washington market, but it’s certainly trying.

On the New York-based Vornado’s (NYSE: VNO) third quarter earnings call Tuesday, Chairman and CEO Steven Roth said the company will “continue to prune,” having identified about $1 billion in assets that it could sell off over the next several years.

Asked about that statement later in the call, what the analyst deemed his “$1 billion question,” Roth said this: “We have several assets which were not contributed to the JBG Smith spinoff, which are in the Washington market and basically are not in our core. So those amount to, whatever.”

The vast majority of Vornado’s Washington holdings are now under the JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) umbrella. JBG Smith was formally created in July as a merger of the JBG Cos. and Vornado’s D.C.-area business. Roth serves as its chairman of the board.

But some Washington property did not make it into the JBGS portfolio, such as Vornado’s 43 percent…