The Wharf’s Phase II is up next — and with it comes opposition

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 2, 2017 2:53 pm 11/02/2017 02:53pm
Now that The Wharf’s first phase is open, the development team has turned its attention to the $2.5 billion Southwest waterfront project’s next chapter: another 1.2 million square feet.

Phase II — expected to cost $1.1 billion, and planned to include office, residential, hotel, retail, parks and three marina buildings — is already generating hype about the dynamic architecture it promises, as its developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront has tapped a number of high-profile architects to design the different buildings. (For a closer look, check out the gallery of the latest renderings.)

But as was the case with Phase I, not everyone is pleased.

Representatives from both the Tiber Island Condominium, a 52-year-old community with 64 units, and Gangplank Marina, 94 houseboats on the waterside within the development, are expressing some opposition — not necessary to the project in its entirety, but to the disruptions it could create.

Their concerns include excessive light and noise,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

