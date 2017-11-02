The Wharf’s Phase II is up next — and with it comes opposition

Now that The Wharf’s first phase is open, the development team has turned its attention to the $2.5 billion Southwest waterfront project’s next chapter: another 1.2 million square feet.

Phase II — expected to cost $1.1 billion, and planned to include office, residential, hotel, retail, parks and three marina buildings — is already generating hype about the dynamic architecture it promises, as its developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront has tapped a number of high-profile architects to design the different buildings. (For a closer look, check out the gallery of the latest renderings.)

But as was the case with Phase I, not everyone is pleased.

Representatives from both the Tiber Island Condominium, a 52-year-old community with 64 units, and Gangplank Marina, 94 houseboats on the waterside within the development, are expressing some opposition — not necessary to the project in its entirety, but to the disruptions it could create.

Their concerns include excessive light and noise,…