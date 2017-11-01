The next local ‘Shark Tank’ contender? The Ashburn ‘mom-preneur’ killing the sports gear smell.

The Ashburn mom who jump-started her business on QVC after winning a “Today” show competition last year is returning to TV. And this time, it’s for “Shark Tank.”

Krista Woods, the “mom-preneur” who invented GloveStix, a bacteria-killing deodorizer for athletic apparel and equipment, will appear in a segment scheduled to air on the reality show’s Nov. 5 episode.

The “director of stink operations” — her playful and official title — auditioned in April at an open casting call in New York City. After proceeding through the process, she learned her final pitch would be included in the show’s ninth season just a week in advance.

What happens next — whether the show’s investors will feel passionately about squashing the sports gear stench, whether she’ll see a spike in sales and whether she’ll be able to meet the heightened demand — will become clearer next week.

Woods has spent the last year growing her business, and she’s sold about 25,000 products and 15,000…