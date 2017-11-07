New Surescripts service will allow doctors to consider drug costs before they prescribe

Arlington-based e-prescribing giant Surescripts wants to ease the pain of the traditional pharmacy visit.

Surescripts on Tuesday announced a new system through which prescribers can see the cost of a drug before it is prescribed, to help them pick a medicine that fits their patients’ economic, as well as their therapeutic, needs.

The service is expected to become available in 2018. It will provide patient-specific benefit information to doctors at the point of care to allow them to select a preferred medication and seek any necessary insurance authorization during a patient’s visit.

The program is the result of a partnership between Surescripts co-owners CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Express Scripts (NASDAQ: ESRX), both pharmacy benefit managers, and electronic health record companies that represent more than half of U.S. physicians. Those companies include Epic Systems Corp, Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX), Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ: CERN), GE Healthcare, Practice Fusion, and Aprima.

The goal is…