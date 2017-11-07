Here’s how much MGM National Harbor raked in during October

Maryland casinos generated $133.2 million in October as MGM National Harbor continued to lead the way.

MGM, which opened in late 2016, brought in $51.95 million during October.

The Prince George’s County casino helped grow year-over-year revenue among the state’s six casinos by 39.5 percent, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming on Monday. But excluding MGM, statewide casino revenue among the five casinos decreased by $14.2 million, or 14.9 percent, compared with October 2016.

Live Casino in Hanover, the state’s largest gaming venue, totaled $45.8 million, a decrease of 13.9 percent from a year before.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore’s revenue dropped 26.5 percent to nearly $19.6 million.

Hollywood Casino Perryville reported revenue of $5.9 million, down 0.7 percent over October 2016.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort posted a decline of 1.6 percent to $4.6 million.

Casino at Ocean Downs reported the only increase among the five casinos open at least a year. The Eastern…