Here’s how much MGM National Harbor raked in during October

Maryland casinos generated $133.2 million in October as MGM National Harbor continued to lead the way.
MGM, which opened in late 2016, brought in $51.95 million during October.
The Prince George’s County casino helped grow year-over-year revenue among the state’s six casinos by 39.5 percent, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming on Monday. But excluding MGM, statewide casino revenue among the five casinos decreased by $14.2 million, or 14.9 percent, compared with October 2016.
Live Casino in Hanover, the state’s largest gaming venue, totaled $45.8 million, a decrease of 13.9 percent from a year before.