Fight Night mixes it up for its 28th annual installment

A few things changed for this year’s Fight Night: mixed martial arts replaced boxing, a fundraising and event-filled week preceded the event, and different entertainment targeted a younger audience.

But that didn’t change the mission of one of the region’s biggest charitable events.

The annual fundraiser raised $4.3 million and drew 1,800 people to the Washington Hilton Nov. 2, according to Fight for Children, the D.C.-based organization that has run Fight Night for 28 years. The nonprofit will use funds raised from the event itself, and its inaugural Fight for Children Week prior, to support early childhood education.

The gala brought together members of the Greater Washington business community — from philanthropic, entertainment, sports, nonprofit and other sectors — to bring attention to the cause.

“Fight Night has been the engine that has driven the train at Fight for Children,” Fight Night CEO Keith Gordon said in October. “It is what, plain and simple, has enabled…