Eisenhower Memorial to break ground

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial will finally have its groundbreaking.

The $150 million project — a memorial to honor the country’s 34th president and World War II general, slated for 4 acres bounded by Independence Avenue, Fourth and Sixth streets SW and the Department of Education headquarters — will officially kick off at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The fate of the project has been debated for more than a decade. The groundbreaking comes after the design’s most recent revision, to include a metal tapestry mural of the cliffs of Normandy. The National Capital Planning Commission granted unanimous final approval to the Eisenhower Memorial Commission Oct. 5, allowing it to move forward.

The project has some of its necessary funding, certainly enough to get started, with $45 million included in the omnibus fiscal 2017 spending bill — a little more than half of the $84 million in federal funding the memorial commission estimates it needs. The commission is expected to request the additional…