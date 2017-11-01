Developers of D.C.-to-New York maglev ink deal to use union workers for construction

Contractors seeking to work on a planned 300 mph train from Washington, D.C., to New York will have to use union workers under a new agreement.

The deal was signed by developers of the Northeast Maglev — Baltimore Washington Rapid Rail — and North America’s Building Trades Unions on Wednesday at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore.

Under the memorandum of understanding, any contractor or subcontractor who will work on construction of the $10 billion project will be required to use labor unions that fall under the umbrella of North America’s Building Trades Unions.

The organization has a number of affiliates across the country, such as the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Laborers’ International Union of North America.

The agreement also will place workers who take part in the Building Trade Unions’ many apprenticeship programs directly into jobs working on the maglev after they graduate.

But the new agreement is expected…