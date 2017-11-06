CSRA completes sale-leaseback of Falls Church HQ

CSRA Inc. has sold its corporate headquarters to a Boston-based real estate investment firm for $33 million and is leasing it back.

The deal with Marcus Partners was consummated Nov. 2 and will keep the government IT contractor at the 275,000-square-foot Class A facility at 3170 Fairview Park Drive in Falls Church for 12 years.

CSRA Inc. (NYSE: CSRA) has owned its five-story facility since 1987, when it was first constructed as the headquarters of former parent company Computer Sciences Corp. When CSC spun off CSRA in November 2015, the latter company retained the building.

CSRA will be the majority tenant and about 100,000 square feet will be available for lease. Marcus Partners is planning a capital improvement campaign for the property that it calls “transformational.”

The deal also accelerates Marcus Partners’ entry into the Greater Washington market. It opened a local office in Tysons in July.

We first reported in February that CSRA was considering a sale-leaseback as…