Accenture Federal Services has a new CEO

John Goodman has been named chief executive of Accenture Federal Services.

He will replace David Moskovitz as the Arlington-based company’s CEO effective Nov. 20. Moskovitz will stay with the company through August 2018 as a senior managing director to ensure an easy transition.

“It’s been a privilege to serve with such a talented, passionate team, and I am very proud of the contributions we’ve made to support our country’s most important missions,” Moskovitz said in a statement. “Having worked closely with John over the last five years, I am confident that he is the right leader to build on our successes and create the path forward for AFS.”

Goodman has been with AFS for nearly 20 years, serving as chief operating office since 2012. He has also led the company’s management consulting group and lead the company’s defense and intelligence portfolio. He was also previously an interim CEO. Prior to the joining the company, he served as U.S. Deputy Under Secretary…