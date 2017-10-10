Who earns the biggest D.C. paychecks? Check out our 2017 searchable database

Ronald Mason, the president of the University of the District of Columbia, is once again the highest-paid person on the District payroll. His annual salary of $312,965 makes him the lone District employee earning more than $300,000 a year, according to data provided by the city and compiled by the Washington Business Journal.

Mason has been the District’s top earner ever since he stepped into the president’s office at the Connecticut Avenue NW campus in July 2015. His salary increased 3 percent from 2016 ($303,850) to this year.

City Administrator Rashad Young ($295,000), Chief Medical Examiner Roger Mitchell ($268,407.70) and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey DeWitt ($240,100) are among the District payroll’s top earners for 2017.

Antwan Wilson, hired as the chancellor of D.C. public schools in November 2016, is earning $280,000 — about $12,500 less than predecessor Kaya Henderson. Henderson stepped down from the post last fall.

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham, promoted…