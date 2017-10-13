The D.C.-based alt-weekly Washington City Paper is for sale.

According to a report by Washingtonian, the publication’s Nashville-based parent company, SouthComm Inc., is working to find a buyer by the end of 2017. City Paper staff were informed of the move Friday afternoon. The City Paper currently has a staff of 22, according to its website.

SouthComm purchased the publication in 2012 for an undisclosed amount. At the time, it was the nation’s second-largest publisher of alternative weeklies, according to Washington Business Journal sister publication the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

SouthComm currently counts Nashville Scene, Kansas City’s The Pitch and Cincinnati’s CityBeat among seven locally focused publications under its umbrella, according to its website. The company also owns more than 30 business-to-business publications.

“We’ve been slowly selling a number of our alt weeklies,” SouthComm CEO Chris Ferrell told Washingtonian. The company’s business-to-business publications…