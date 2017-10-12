Want more bang for your video buck? This D.C. company has raised $6.6M to help.

D.C.-based ICX Media wants to connect large companies with independent content creators — and it has raised $6.6 million to ramp up its marketing efforts.

The company’s latest round, led by Grotech Ventures, also included Richmond-based NRV, Boston-based PJC and Avonlea Capital as investors.

Founded in 2015 and officially launched in 2016, ICX Media offers two types of services: For independent content creators, it offers a content publication and management platform that helps them see how how widespread their content is shared. For large companies, it offers access to those content creators, connecting the two to help create branded content. About 850,000 video creators are on the platform, as are dozens of larger companies, which pay ICX a licensing fee, the company said.

“We have done all that with a very limited sales and marketing effort,” said ICX Media founder and CEO Michael Avon. Now, he said, the focus is to build up its marketing team to pursue more customers.

The…